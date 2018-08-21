MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading Down 38.9% Over Last 7 Days

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar. MedicCoin has a market cap of $1.63 million and $3,935.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 204,056,272 coins and its circulating supply is 204,055,835 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

