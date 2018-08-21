Meet Group (MEET) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.24

News coverage about Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Meet Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 45.9378700847854 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of NASDAQ:MEET traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. 48,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meet Group has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Meet Group had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.25 million. research analysts predict that Meet Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Cook sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $1,042,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,306,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Whitt sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $74,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,775.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company's applications include MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged that keep mobile daily active users entertained and engaged, and originate untold numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

