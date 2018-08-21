Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $38,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,681,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,198,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 58,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $294.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -2.34.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 263.80% and a negative return on equity of 124.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

