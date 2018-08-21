MicroMoney (AMM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24,836.00

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. MicroMoney has a market capitalization of $630,469.00 and $24,836.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MicroMoney token can now be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000808 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00279889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00151469 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000238 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney launched on September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,604,873 tokens. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io.

MicroMoney Token Trading

MicroMoney can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Mercatox, OKEx, Livecoin, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

