Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,376,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 486,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 245,684 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 316.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 107,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 4.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,166,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a $0.0441 dividend. This is an increase from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. AMBEV S A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. HSBC upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 3rd. UBS Group downgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

