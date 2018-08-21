Mongodb Inc (MDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) to report ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mongodb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.46). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.46 million. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Mongodb from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mongodb from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Mongodb from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 1,206 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $59,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $1,536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,872,828. 40.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Mongodb by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Mongodb by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mongodb stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $64.99. 404,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.35. Mongodb has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $66.03.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Professional, Development Support, Ops and Cloud Manager. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan and Geir Magnusson Jr.

