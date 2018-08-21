Motco Boosts Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Motco raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,168 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,405,735 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $594,305,000 after acquiring an additional 506,727 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,321,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after acquiring an additional 202,472 shares in the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,988,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BUD. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.04.

NYSE:BUD opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12 month low of $91.70 and a 12 month high of $126.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

