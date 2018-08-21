Motco Has $3.79 Million Holdings in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Motco raised its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in BB&T were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BB&T by 826.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,156,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,619 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BB&T by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,647,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,762,000 after acquiring an additional 885,096 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BB&T by 3,301.2% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 747,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,874,000 after acquiring an additional 725,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BB&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,369,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,569,212,000 after acquiring an additional 592,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BB&T by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,461,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,666,000 after acquiring an additional 547,692 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBT stock opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners lowered BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

In other BB&T news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $155,577.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,662.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $130,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

