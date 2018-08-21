Musicoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million (MUSIC)

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Musicoin has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $17,902.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Musicoin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Musicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Musicoin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.04 or 0.04344493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00196274 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000255 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Musicoin Coin Profile

Musicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 776,117,568 coins. The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Musicoin is www.musicoin.org. The official message board for Musicoin is medium.com/@musicoin.

Musicoin Coin Trading

Musicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Musicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Musicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Musicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Musicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Musicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.