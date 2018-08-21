Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 182.4% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 249,448 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 161,115 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.1% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 5,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $2,017,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.8% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 128,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Mizuho set a $77.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.21.

In related news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $180,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,128.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stefano Pessina purchased 1,697,438 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.51%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

