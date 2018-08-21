Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Napco Security Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.6210973886749 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.07 million, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $17.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSSC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

