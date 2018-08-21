NaPoleonX Achieves Market Cap of $4.90 Million (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One NaPoleonX token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002992 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and IDEX. Over the last week, NaPoleonX has traded up 17% against the US dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $615,827.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015438 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00277420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00148374 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000238 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034450 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NaPoleonX Token Profile

NaPoleonX launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai.

NaPoleonX Token Trading

NaPoleonX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

