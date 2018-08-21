National Storage Affiliates Trust Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report released on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Hoglund now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.27). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $79.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. DA Davidson set a $37.00 price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

NYSE NSA opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $32.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 137,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

