NationalResearchCorp . (NRC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,463,394.40 in Stock

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) major shareholder K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 38,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $1,463,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 41,393 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $1,575,003.65.

On Friday, August 10th, K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 4,364 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $165,832.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 56,334 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,140,692.00.

On Thursday, August 2nd, K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 12,490 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $474,620.00.

On Monday, July 9th, K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 6,994 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $265,772.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 7,719 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $293,322.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 15,358 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $583,757.58.

On Friday, June 22nd, K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 5,441 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $206,975.64.

Shares of NYSE:NRC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $37.90. 43,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,352. NationalResearchCorp . has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the first quarter worth $2,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . in the 1st quarter worth about $1,966,000.

NationalResearchCorp . Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

