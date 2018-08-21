NEM (XEM) Price Tops $0.10

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEM has a total market cap of $928.80 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001534 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Poloniex, Bittrex and Zaif.

About NEM

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, Livecoin, Exrates, Zaif, COSS, YoBit, Qryptos, Bitbns, Cryptomate, Binance, OKEx, Kryptono, Crex24, Koineks, Poloniex, Bittrex, Kuna, HitBTC, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Coinsuper, Upbit, BTC Trade UA, CoinTiger, Iquant, Huobi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

