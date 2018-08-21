NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY) Holdings Reduced by Madison Investment Holdings Inc.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,255 shares during the quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $18,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 468.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 41.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Marshwinds Advisory Co. purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 74.2% during the first quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

NSRGY stock opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $73.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company has a market cap of $255.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSRGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.