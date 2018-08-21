Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $13.82 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class C comprises about 1.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,677,721,000 after buying an additional 352,952 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 132,719.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,398,000 after purchasing an additional 105,985 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,228,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total transaction of $12,501,168.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,427. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.33, for a total value of $80,807.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,464.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,369 shares of company stock valued at $104,846,172. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Alphabet Inc Class C from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,245.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,245.96.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,207.77 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc Class C has a twelve month low of $903.40 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $835.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

