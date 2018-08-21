New York & Company, Inc. (NWY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. New York & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $218.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect New York & Company, Inc. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NWY opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. New York & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $300.21 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.46.

NWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded New York & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded New York & Company, Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

In related news, Director Grace Nichols sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $85,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Faeth Bradley sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $167,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York & Company, Inc. Company Profile

New York & Company, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's fashion apparel and accessories in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel, and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

