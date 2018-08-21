New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FRGI. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of FRGI opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.44 million, a PE ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

