Nissan Motor (NSANY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Nissan Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Nissan Motor stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $22.14.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nissan Motor (NSANY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.