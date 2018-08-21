Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 218 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,557,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 94,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,503,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Donnelly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,285 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $564.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $540.24 and a 52-week high of $697.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.69 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 90.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $540.00 to $529.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $625.55.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.