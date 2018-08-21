Nlight (LASR) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nlight earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7686975906805 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Nlight stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. Nlight has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Nlight will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LASR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Nlight in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Nlight from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nlight in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nlight from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nlight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

