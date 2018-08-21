NMC Health (NMC) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,400 at Berenberg Bank

NMC Health (LON:NMC) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,600 ($58.80) to GBX 5,400 ($69.03) in a report released on Monday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NMC. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NMC Health in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 4,250 ($54.33) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NMC Health from GBX 3,085 ($39.43) to GBX 3,291 ($42.07) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

Get NMC Health alerts:

Shares of NMC opened at GBX 4,132 ($52.82) on Monday. NMC Health has a one year low of GBX 1,726 ($22.06) and a one year high of GBX 3,558 ($45.48).

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for NMC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.