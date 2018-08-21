Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,295,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,947 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DISH Network by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 595,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,599,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,487,000 after purchasing an additional 389,930 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in DISH Network by 3,647.5% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 288,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 280,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 879,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after acquiring an additional 151,738 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

In other news, insider James Defranco purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.35 per share, with a total value of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,193,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,223,605.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,937,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 696,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,455,323.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,972,550. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.10. DISH Network Corp has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that DISH Network Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.