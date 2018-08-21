Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,758,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,878,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

