Nord/LB Analysts Give Vossloh (VOS) a €45.00 Price Target

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been assigned a €45.00 ($51.14) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VOS. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Commerzbank set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Cfra set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vossloh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €47.08 ($53.50).

ETR VOS traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €48.60 ($55.23). The company had a trading volume of 19,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,937. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($41.59) and a fifty-two week high of €63.99 ($72.72).

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

