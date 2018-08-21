OKCash Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bleutrade. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $52,880.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004523 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00241028 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000520 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002032 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00062600 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,149,752 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

