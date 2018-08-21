Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 19,500 Shares of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,848,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $666,857,000 after purchasing an additional 841,161 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,540,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $469,800,000 after purchasing an additional 251,614 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,867,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,420,000 after purchasing an additional 362,531 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 149.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,927,000 after purchasing an additional 683,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 67.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,069,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,958,000 after purchasing an additional 429,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $802,869.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APTV opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.31 and a fifty-two week high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Cowen set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.52.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.