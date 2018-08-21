Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Receives $29.99 Average Target Price from Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,168,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,837,000 after buying an additional 541,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,373,000 after purchasing an additional 736,393 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OHI traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $32.71. 9,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,683. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.