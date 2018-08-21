Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Receives $29.99 Average Target Price from Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.99.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,168,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,837,000 after buying an additional 541,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,373,000 after purchasing an additional 736,393 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OHI traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $32.71. 9,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,683. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
