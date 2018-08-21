Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Omega Healthcare Investors earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.7352440979859 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Wells Fargo & Co cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.