Open Platform (OPEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $479,522.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Open Platform has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $479,522.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00270837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00147912 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000221 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00034136 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

