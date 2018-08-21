Oppenheimer (OPY) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.15

News coverage about Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oppenheimer earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4115593780596 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $427.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.57. Oppenheimer has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $242.56 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 4.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Oppenheimer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.