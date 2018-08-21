OptiToken Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (OPTI)

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded 65% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. OptiToken has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $48,546.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptiToken token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00002011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OptiToken has traded up 431.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OptiToken

OptiToken’s total supply is 99,908,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,797,037 tokens. OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OptiToken is optitoken.io. The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OptiToken

OptiToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptiToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptiToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

