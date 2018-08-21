Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stake Lowered by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,275 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $2,627,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,179,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 1,581,324 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,764,000 after purchasing an additional 179,066 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 176,553 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,182,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of ORCL opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $173,137.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,328.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $2,256,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,459.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,500 shares of company stock worth $24,719,865 over the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

