Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.08

Media stories about Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Orchid Island Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.0083746083857 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE ORC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,924. The stock has a market cap of $405.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.38. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

ORC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.