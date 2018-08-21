Orthopediatrics (KIDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Orthopediatrics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

Shares of Orthopediatrics stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. Orthopediatrics has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.88 million and a P/E ratio of -5.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 192.23% and a negative net margin of 61.99%. The company had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 46.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 235,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 74,666 shares during the period. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.