Osram Licht (OSR) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Commerzbank set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osram Licht currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.59 ($58.62).

OSR opened at €39.31 ($44.67) on Monday. Osram Licht has a twelve month low of €54.80 ($62.27) and a twelve month high of €79.42 ($90.25).

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

