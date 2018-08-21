Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes $11.74 Million Position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock (DSL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock (NYSE:DSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 587,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,000. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock comprises 1.5% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 310,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 149,532 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 88,990 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,185,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,632 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DSL opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $21.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock Profile

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

