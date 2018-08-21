Oyster Price Tops $0.0772 on Major Exchanges (PRL)

Oyster (CURRENCY:PRL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Oyster has traded up 80.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Oyster token can now be purchased for $0.0772 or 0.00001197 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Kucoin, COSS and CoinExchange. Oyster has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $128,164.00 worth of Oyster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000328 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00276800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00151368 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000225 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00035554 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Oyster Profile

Oyster launched on October 1st, 2017. Oyster’s total supply is 98,592,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,966,676 tokens. Oyster’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/PRL. The Reddit community for Oyster is /r/Oyster and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oyster is oysterprotocol.com. Oyster’s official Twitter account is @OysterProtocol.

Oyster Token Trading

Oyster can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BitForex, Coinsuper, IDEX, Kucoin, COSS and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oyster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oyster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oyster using one of the exchanges listed above.

