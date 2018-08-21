Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on September 6th

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd.

Panhandle Oil and Gas has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Panhandle Oil and Gas to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $309.56 million, a P/E ratio of 141.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). Panhandle Oil and Gas had a net margin of 32.61% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. equities research analysts expect that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2017, the company owned perpetual ownership of 255,039 net mineral acres; leased 19,351 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,095 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 63 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

