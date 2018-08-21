ParkByte (PKB) Market Capitalization Hits $111,096.00

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. ParkByte has a total market cap of $111,096.00 and $0.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ParkByte has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One ParkByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026955 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00231950 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000406 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ParkByte

ParkByte (CRYPTO:PKB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParkByte is www.parkbyte.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algo: SHA256 Ticker: PKB Block Time: 60seconds POW – ENDED Timeframe: ~27days POW Coins: 3,688,710 PKB 20% Premine: 922,178 PKB Premine Burn: 1,077,822 PKB Total POW Supply: 4,610,888 PKB POS Min Stake time: 1hour Year 1 – 5% Year 2 – 4% Year 3 and onwards 3% 25m Total Coin RPC Port= 59060 P2P Port= 58060 “

Buying and Selling ParkByte

ParkByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

