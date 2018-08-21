Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 364 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,998,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $163.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $140.54 and a 12-month high of $164.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

