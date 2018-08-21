Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Paypal to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. Paypal has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $92.35.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Paypal will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,137,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,044,546.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 38,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $3,429,817.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,517,147.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,732 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,537. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 114,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 48,982 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 70,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 89,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.