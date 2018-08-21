Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co Has $1.20 Million Position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock (DSL)

Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock (NYSE:DSL) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,000 shares during the period. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock comprises about 1.0% of Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co owned 0.06% of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock by 506.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 47,819 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 250,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 23,538 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock during the first quarter worth about $427,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock by 23.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock during the first quarter worth about $272,000.

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

