Pentair PLC (PNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.55 Million

Analysts predict that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will post sales of $700.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $710.30 million and the lowest is $694.00 million. Pentair posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $780.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pentair from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $73,934,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $43,420.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,376,042 shares of company stock valued at $145,632,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 150.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 26.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,367,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the second quarter worth $3,551,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pentair by 39.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,619,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,611 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 999,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pentair has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

