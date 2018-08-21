People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 11,172 Shares of Exelon Co. (EXC)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,707 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 401.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 2,718.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 154,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 148,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.20. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

