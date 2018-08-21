PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Trims Holdings in Alerian MLP (AMLP)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lowered its position in Alerian MLP (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Alerian MLP were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Get Alerian MLP alerts:

Shares of AMLP opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.2066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Alerian MLP Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.