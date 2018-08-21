Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pitney Bowes.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.03 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 138.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

PBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pitney Bowes to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pitney Bowes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,960,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,793,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,648,000 after acquiring an additional 344,919 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,554,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,598,000 after acquiring an additional 212,186 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 657.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,189,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 44.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,881,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 883,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.37. 1,850,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.04. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

Read More: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pitney Bowes (PBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.