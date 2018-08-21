Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.23. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAA. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. 2,177,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.