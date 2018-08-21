Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $174,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,392.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 306,469 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,107,000 after purchasing an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $121.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $104.82 and a 52-week high of $125.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.